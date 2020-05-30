David Guetta Raises Over $450K During NYC's Largest At-Home Dance Party for Coronavirus Relief

by Derek Scancarelli | Sat., May. 30, 2020 7:58 PM
David Guetta just brought New York City's largest dance party from the Top of the Rock directly into fans' homes through his #UnitedAtHomeNYC livestream.
In an a collaborative effort with Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray, the French DJ spun from the top of 30 Rockefeller Center to help raise money for the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and other COVID-19 relief charities.
"We are safe but we are still going to throw the biggest party on the planet right now," Guetta said as he began his DJ set. "Today we are raising money for a good cause. New York, let's go!"
The concert raised over $450,000 for relief efforts to help frontline healthcare workers, essential staff, immigrant communities and more.
In addition to the Mayor's Fund, proceeds will also go to Feeding America, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Respond Fund. "New York is one of my favorite cities and it's an honor to be able to do something to help the city during this difficult time," Guetta said in a statement that was shared with E! News.
He added, "As a DJ, the crowd is the most important part of any show and even though we can't be together in a club or at a festival, we can use this time to come together in new ways and help those who need it most."
The ongoing protests across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd weren't lost on Guetta.
"The world is going through difficult times," he said early on during the livestream. "And America, too, actually. So last night, I knew we were going to do this and I made a special record... so this record is in honor George Floyd. I really hope we can see more unity and more peace when things are already so difficult. So shoutout to his family."
Guetta then continued to play a track that remixed Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "I Have A Dream" speech.
He went on, "We all have this dream and the people that are watching, I'm just asking everyone to have a little though for George Floyd and his family and hope that this will never, ever, happen again."
Last month, the "Titanium" producer's Miami United At-Home performance drew over 25 million viewers and raised more than $750,000 for COVID-19 funds.
