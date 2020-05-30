Thomas Middleditch and Wife Mollie Gates Divorcing After 4 Years of Marriage

Sillicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and wife Mollie Gates are going their separate ways. 

According to court documents obtained by People, Gates filed for divorce from the actor on Thursday, May 28. She reportedly cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as May 22. 

"They still care deeply for each other and will move forward as friends," a source told the outlet.

Middleditch, 38, married Gates, 33, in Aug. 2015. They did not share any children together. 

Their relationship made headlines when Middleditch told Playboy in a 2019 interview that they decided to open their marriage shortly after exchanging vows.

"Only after I got married was I like, 'Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here,'" he shared. "To her credit, instead of saying 'F--k you, I'm out,' she was like, 'Let's figure this out.' To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage."

Middleditch admitted that he and his now estranged wife would "argue over it constantly," but credited their success to open lines of communication and "strict" guidelines. 

Last month, the HBO star appeared on The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast to express his disappointment in the way he handled divulging such private details about their marriage. 

"To be honest, it's a thing I wish I could take back. It was poor execution. But I've learned to keep things a little more close to the chest. It was a painful [learning experience], to be honest," he explained.

"So I think the best thing I can do is just move on," Middleditch said. "I wasn't expecting it. It's disheartening. It's embarrassing. And it's changed my relationship with the media and what I think about it."

E! News reached out to Middleditch's rep for comment. 

