Bachelor in Paradise's Jenna Cooper Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Jenna Cooper is embarking on her next great adventure: motherhood!

The Bachelor in Paradise star gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday afternoon, she confirmed to Us Weekly. While the reality TV personality has yet to announce the news on her social media platforms, she shared her excitement with the publication.

"We can't even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine," she and Karl Hudson IV told the outlet. "We are so thankful for everyone's support, and can't wait to share more fun updates."

At this time, the pair has yet to share other details about their little one.

Even after she made it past her due date, Jenna documented every step of her journey to becoming a mom following her pregnancy announcement in January. "Dear Baby," she wrote at the time. "I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I'll be there supporting you the whole way.

Bachelor Nation first met Jenna on Season 22 of The Bachelor starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. She then went on appear on the fifth season of BiP, where she got engaged to . The pair broke up shortly after the finale in 2018.