Cassie Randolph Tried to Break Up With Colton Underwood a "Few Times" Before Official Split

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 29, 2020 7:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph were one of the couples to last the longest in the Bachelor franchise, but it seems that something was missing from their relationship from the start. 

A source tells E! News that while Colton and Cassie made it past the one year mark of their romance, news of their split "is not surprising" to those that know them. "In truth, the relationship had become more of a friendship than a hot romance," the insider explains. "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times."

This time around, the thing that made their breakup stick was the quarantine, according to the source. During their time shacked-up together at her parent's house, the former footballer and aspiring speech pathologist realized "they're probably better off as friends."

While both knew their relationship had run its course, a second source says that Cassie was the one to "initiate the conversation."

Photos

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph's Cutest Moments

This "upset" Colton, but the same source says, "It led to both of them being able to be open and honest about what was going on." 

According to the source, this difficult conversation took place at least a month ago, which coincides with Colton's return to his family home in Utah following his recovery from the coronavirus.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Las Vegas

Wolf Productions

Both sources say that Colton and Cassie understand that there is no future for them as a couple, but wish to maintain the bond they formed during their time together. "They really want to remain good friends and hope they can keep each other in their lives," the second source adds. 

In her own statement on the matter, Cassie promised, "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back."

Likewise, Colton said this is simply the start of a "new chapter" for them. 

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Colton Underwood , Bachelor Nation , The Bachelor , Breakups , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.