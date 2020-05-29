Where Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Rank Among the Longest Bachelor Love Stories

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's final rose has shriveled up.

The Bachelor stars announced their decision to split on Friday, with Colton revealing they were better off as friends. Both the former football player, 28, and speech pathologist, 25, assured fans that they plan to remain in each other's lives.

"With all that we have gone through," Cassie shared on Instagram, "we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always."

After meeting each other on Season 23 of the ABC dating competition, the couple decided against getting engaged and instead embarked on what they described as a "very normal and real" relationship away from the cameras. Less than two years later, it appears things between Colton and Cassie ultimately ran their course.