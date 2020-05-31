ICYMI: Scott Disick's Eventful Week, Jessica Simpson's Jaw-Dropping Selfie and More

If you weren't keeping up with Scott Disick this week, you missed a lot.

Ahead of his 37th birthday, the reality star escaped to Utah with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, for a quiet Memorial Day weekend in Amangiri. "It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery to get out of town and be out in the desert," a source revealed. "There was nobody around and they felt like they had it all to themselves."

The official birthday celebrations continued on Tuesday with an intimate, at-home gathering with the family, including Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson. "We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend," Kim Kardashian raved on Twitter. "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."

And, the following day, E! News confirmed that after three years together, the Lord and Sofia Richie had decided to split. "Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," an insider shared. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest."