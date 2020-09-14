Better Than a Mirrorball: Let’s Celebrate All the Couples Dancing With the Stars Has Helped Create

One warm June afternoon back in 2005, a New Kid, a Bachelorette and a soap actress sashayed onto an L.A. sound stage and the world of ballroom, competitive dance and spray tans was never quite the same.
When the concept of Dancing With the Stars was first floated, the premise was met with a healthy dose of skepticism, even a few outright laughs from the host of a well-known L.A. morning radio program. Sure, they'd scrounged up six celebs to commit weeks of their life to learning the cha-cha and the tango and they were names you'd at least heard before (read: Rachel Hunter, Evander Holyfield, John O'Hurley), but would anyone really take time out of their summer evening to watch Seinfeld's J. Peterman shake it in sequins, much less call and vote to keep him around?
A resounding 13 million people said yes, tuning in to see exactly how this experiment borrowed from British TV would turn out. By the second episode, it was the biggest show on network TV and so many viewers loudly voiced their judgment of the July finale that victor Kelly Monaco and runner-up O'Hurley agreed to a dance-off two months later.
By the end of the year, Academy Award winner Tatum O'Neal, future Housewife Lisa Rinna and decorated NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice had signed on for season two and suddenly the ever-cheesy mirrorball trophy was something truly coveted by those with far more impressive hardware in their trophy case.
In the 15 years and 28 seasons since its premiere, Olympic gold medalists, Super Bowl champions and Grammy-, Tony- and Oscar-winning stars have swathed themselves in sparkle and spray tans in the hopes of being named the best in the ballroom. There have been sprained ankles, pulled muscles, broken ribs, countless strips of false lashes and some 24 million sequins that have donated their lives to the cause.
Through it all, stars have been made (hello, Julianne Hough, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke) and rediscovered and, as a happy bonus, more than a few showmances and actual real-life relationships have bloomed in the ballroom.
While some of the partnerships were a clear grab for extra votes and several sputtered after the finale aired, more than a few danced their way right down the aisle. With four marriages to their credit and another in the works, one could argue that the competition series—returning tonight with the likes of Johnny Weir, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset breakout Chrishell Stause and one of 2020's most meme-able stars, Tiger King's Carole Baskin battling for mirrorball supremacy—might actually be a more reliable matchmaker than that other ABC darling.
And at least Bachelorette Hannah Brown shimmied away from DWTS with a real prize. (Sorry, not sorry, Jed Wyatt.)
Allow us to present our case.