Officer Charged With Murder in George Floyd’s Death: Ariana Grande and More Stars React

Hollywood is reacting to the arrest of Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with the murder of George Floyd.

On Friday, the former Minneapolis police officer was taken into custody and faces charges of 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. His arrest comes three days after he and three other officers were fired for their involvement in Floyd's detainment on May 25, where footage obtained by bystanders showed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground while kneeling on his neck for five minutes as he pleaded, "I can't breathe" and died moments later.

Once news of Chauvin's misconduct broke, stars took to social media to voice their outrage over his actions and demanded there be legal consequences. Now, they're coming together once again to applaud Minneapolis officials for making an arrest and point out some imperative discrepancies.

Among them was Ariana Grande, who retweeted an article announcing that Chauvin was being held in protective custody and wrote, "a murderer is being held in protective custody," bringing light to the unfairness.