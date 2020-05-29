Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separating After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

Related : Julianne Hough Steps Out With Ben Barnes While Brooks Is in Idaho

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's marriage is over.

The Dancing With the Stars champ and professional hockey player are going their separate ways. The duo announced the news on Friday.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they two said a joint statement to People, which broke the news. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Julianne and Brooks exchanged vows in the summer 2017 and had been together since 2013. While everything seemed picture-perfect in the beginning, fans later wondered if there was trouble in paradise after Julianne was spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions. The pair had also toned down their typically lovey-dovey social media posts, and in October, their personal lives were rocked by the sudden deaths of both of their dogs.

Still, the two were occasionally spotted together, including on a brunch date and in a KINRGY session. The split speculation was then fueled in April after followers learned Julianne and Brooks weren't social distancing together amid the global coronavirus pandemic. A source told E! News the duo wanted to "work on this privately before making any final decisions."

"They continue to spend time apart and are doing their own thing," an insider told E! News in May. "They are still in contact and have not committed to any future decisions. They are happy doing it this way and will see what happens. Its working for them for now. They have so much love for one another and just want to make sure the other one is at their best and the happiest they can be. They are staying present and in the moment. This is the way it looks for right now."

Julianne was also spotted hanging out with Ben Barnes in April.