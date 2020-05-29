Kylie Jenner Slams "Inaccurate" Forbes Report After Her Billionaire Status Is Questioned

Related : Kylie Jenner Stays World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Kylie Jenner can't believe what she is reading.

On Friday morning, Forbes posted an article examining the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's wealth. But instead of praising Kylie for her success with Kylie Cosmetics and other business ventures, the outlet questioned the validity of her status as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

"Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the greatest celebrity cash-outs of all time," the article stated. "But the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years."

Soon after the article was published, Kylie took to Twitter and reacted to the claims.

"What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site…All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period," she shared with her followers. "'Even creating tax returns that were likely forged.' That's your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading?"