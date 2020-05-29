Zaya Wade Turns 13! Ring in Her Milestone Birthday With Her Cutest Family Pics

Happy birthday, Zaya Wade!

Today, Zaya is ringing in her 13th birthday, a pretty exciting milestone for anyone who couldn't wait to officially call themselves a teenager.

While her birthday celebrations may be on hold in light of the coronavirus pandemic, we know that Zaya will still have an amazing day with her loving family.

Over the past few months, we've seen how supportive Dwyane Wade is of his little girl, who earlier this year shared her truth when she came out as transgender.

Her father shared his daughter's inspiring story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and her step-mother, Gabrielle Union, showed her allyship as well on social media.

"Meet Zaya," the actress wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."