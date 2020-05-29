Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Her Mental Health Methods During the Coronavirus Pandemic

While she famously played a vampire slayer on TV, in real life, Sarah Michelle Gellar is feeling the anxiety of this uncertain time just like the rest of us.

As the coronavirus pandemic wages, there's a lot of fear, worry, unpredictability and isolation to face in our new socially distant lives. Given the toll it can take on mental health, Gellar has partnered with the Child Mind Institute to share the steps she's been personally taking to cope.

"This is definitely the most anxiety and uncertainty that I've ever experienced," she said in a video shared exclusively with E! News. "While I don't have all the answers, I'm going to share with you some of the things that have been working for me."

Those methods include getting moving. "I've been exercising every day which is really important to both my physical, but also my mental health," she noted.

For Gellar, it's also about doing an activity she can enjoy. "I've been reading a lot. I love books and it takes my mind off what's happening and it takes me somewhere else," she explained.