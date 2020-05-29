Dr. Imani Walker Breaks Down Over Her Marriage in Married to Medicine L.A. Midseason Tease

Only on Married to Medicine Los Angeles will you get a shot of fun, a dose of truth and a sisterhood that saves lives.

In this exclusive midseason teaser for the Bravo hit, we see what's next for Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond, Jazmin Johnson, Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias. While the ladies have plenty of fun in store for viewers, including a lingerie shopping trip, a party bike outing and more, there's an abundance of drama on the horizon.

"She hasn't been intimate in years, a dick makes sense," Jazmin sounds off to the shocked group.

Speaking of intimacy, Dr. Cole struggles to find alone time with husband Mack Major. The main issue? Britten and Mack can't get "privacy" from their kids. While Mack appears disheartened by this, Dr. Cole may be a bit more content with the situation.

"Does Mack make you feel needed and wanted?" Jazmin inquires.

"Not like my son," Dr. Cole retorts.