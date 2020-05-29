Dr. Imani Walker Breaks Down Over Her Marriage in Married to Medicine L.A. Midseason Tease

Only on Married to Medicine Los Angeles will you get a shot of fun, a dose of truth and a sisterhood that saves lives.
In this exclusive midseason teaser for the Bravo hit, we see what's next for Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond, Jazmin Johnson, Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias. While the ladies have plenty of fun in store for viewers, including a lingerie shopping trip, a party bike outing and more, there's an abundance of drama on the horizon.
"She hasn't been intimate in years, a dick makes sense," Jazmin sounds off to the shocked group.
Speaking of intimacy, Dr. Cole struggles to find alone time with husband Mack Major. The main issue? Britten and Mack can't get "privacy" from their kids. While Mack appears disheartened by this, Dr. Cole may be a bit more content with the situation.
"Does Mack make you feel needed and wanted?" Jazmin inquires.
"Not like my son," Dr. Cole retorts.
In another scene, Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman offers up a real estate warning to Shanique.
"If you go on a listing appointment against me, you're gonna lose," he notes to the up-and-coming real estate agent.
Although there is a lot of drama between the ladies, it appears as though they've formed quite a sisterhood this season.
For starters, Dr. Walker is seen opening up about her marital struggles with her husband Phil.
As Phil is out of town building a new business, he isn't eager for her to come and visit.
"It's been really bad," Dr. Walker shares with her co-stars.
"You know we're here for your," Shanique assures the tearful psychiatrist.
Toward the end of the clip, Dr. Segura proudly declares that they're all "celebrating women."
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the exclusive teaser above!
Married to Medicine Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
