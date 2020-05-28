Here's the Reason Meghan McCain Refuses to Share Pregnancy Details

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 28, 2020

Meghan McCain's pregnancy is not up for discussion. 

Two months after announcing she and husband Ben Domenech were expecting their first child togetherThe View co-host has seldom shared insight into her experience as a mom-to-be. In a tweet shared Thursday, Meghan explained it's because of the hateful comments she often receives online. 

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," she wrote. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible." 

She further explained on Instagram, "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

Meghan is the daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain, who in 2018 died of brain cancer at age 81. The political pundit is committed to destigmatizing the conversation around grief and death, but not at the expense of her own wellbeing. 

Her message to fans continued, "A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable on social media during my Dads cancer fight."

Despite opting to keep her pregnancy off the internet, Meghan has made it clear that she has the love and support of her husband of almost three years

In April, the 35-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute to Ben on Instagram, which read, "If somebody told me the first night we met when we did nothing but laugh and drink whiskey neat until the sun came up that one day you would be taking care of me, keeping me calm, cooking my every craving, rubbing my back, making me turn off cable news when I start to cry because of the intense pain and suffering our country is in, play scrabble and Mario Kart with me anytime I want and doing anything and everything to make this upside down nightmare a comfortable haven while I was pregnant with your baby and quarantined during the apocalypse... I would have thought one of you were smoking something really powerful."

She continued, "Life keeps throwing us curveballs but we both knew the first night we met there was no one else for either of us in the world. It was like God finally formally introduced us but we had already known who we were waiting for. Our love has always been easy and wild. I love you and couldn't have created you in my mind, Ben."

Last year, Meghan revealed she had suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant with a baby girl. 

