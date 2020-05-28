Alicia Keys' Morning Skincare Routine Will Instantly Calm You in These Trying Times

There is no one, no one, no one who epitomizes loving the skin you're in like Alicia Keys.

After all, she famously turned going makeup-free into a national conversation back in 2016 and has since become synonymous with the subtle makeup look—if she's wearing any at all.

But, in letting your natural beauty shine through, it's all the more important to show your skin some major love. In a new "Beauty Secrets" Vogue video, the Grammy-winning songstress did just that as she took fans step by step through her morning skincare routine.

After waking up early and potentially doing some meditation or a workout, into the bathroom Keys goes to begin her beauty regimen for the day. First up, lighting a candle and setting an intention for what she's looking for in the day.