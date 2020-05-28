See YouTuber Myka Stauffer's Sweetest Moments With Her Adopted Son

This summer, Myka Stauffer's family may look a little different.

Earlier this week, The YouTube personality and her husband James Stauffer shared with followers that their adopted son Huxley is no longer living with them. Referred to as "rehoming," the couple tried to hold back tears as they explained their decision to place the toddler in a new home that will better suit his medical needs.

According to Myka, their son was "profoundly developmentally delayed." In addition to a brain cyst and brain tumor, Huxley was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder level 3 after returning to the states.

"There's not an ounce of our body that doesn't want Huxley with all of our being. There wasn't a minute that I didn't try our hardest," Myka said in the video. "Do I feel like a failure as a mom? 500 percent. So when we get insidious, hurtful comments, it really makes it hurt worse."

Fortunately, Myka and James said Huxley is now with his "forever family."