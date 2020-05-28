Howie Mandel Reveals the Puzzling Prank He's Been Pulling on His Wife

Howie Mandel has found some joy at home during this coronavirus pandemic—at the expense of his wife.
During a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, the famous funny man and prankster revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel that he's been pulling quite the puzzling prank on his wife of 40 years, Terry Mandel.
As the star explained, Terry—like many bored during this quarantine—has taken to doing puzzles.
"She buys like thousand-piece puzzles," he said. "That's her whole focus."
But, unbeknownst to her, her husband has been secretly meddling in her new hobby.
"The second day she had the puzzle…I've done it to three puzzles already," he told Kimmel. "I took one piece and I hide it and then I just sit there waiting for the next couple of days, just waiting, waiting."
"There's always one missing," Mandel noted, "and she screams and I'm in such joy and she's in such pain."
Apparently, he's found the secret to lasting marriage. "That's the yin to the yang of a long marriage," he quipped.
As for how Terry will ultimately find out about what her husband's been up to, look no further than this interview.
"She's a big fan of yours. Now she does [know]. She's gonna be watching this tonight," he quipped. "What a reveal this is."
And, if this story wasn't enough comfort to other couples driving each other nuts right now, Mandel wasn't finished.
"I've lost almost 20 pounds...she's cooking. My wife is cooking," he said. "She's not good...Everything I taste goes right through me."
Needless to say, it was likely quite a fun night of watching Jimmy Kimmel Live! for this pair.