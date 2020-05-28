Julianne Hough Approves of Brooks Laich's "Thirst Trap" Photo in Flirty Exchange

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 28, 2020 4:51 AM
Julianne Hough couldn't help but comment on Brooks Laich's "thirst trap" photo.
On Wednesday, the former NHL star took to Instagram to share a shirtless shot of himself in the water. Alongside the "thirst trap" snap, Laich explained to followers that he recently learned the term, used to describe a sexy photo, and wanted to test it out.
"I just heard that term a few weeks ago, and our @howmenthinkpodcast producer @torrbelle challenged me do my best 'thirst trap' photo for this weeks episode!" Laich captioned his Instagram post. "So here's 3 ridiculous shots for you to choose from. Tell me which one is your favorite (photo 1, 2, or 3) and what the 'thirst trap' caption should be."
"Just completely over the top and ridiculous, but who gives a damn!" Brooks added before telling the internet to "feast your eyes on this senseless carousel!"
So, what did Hough have to say about her husband's photo?
"This is awesome haha," Hough commented along with laughing and fire emojis. "Also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is...[laughing emoji]."
In response, Laich told Hough, "You know how I do (5 years late)......"
Laich also added laughing and shrug emojis.
Hough and Laich's relationship has been raising eyebrows recently, especially after it was revealed that the couple is social distancing away from each other.
In April, Hough was spotted out in Los Angeles with actor pal Ben Barnes, while Laich remained in Idaho.
As for the status of the couple's relationship, a source recently told E! News that they're not in a rush to make any future decisions.
"They continue to spend time apart and are doing their own thing," the insider explained. "They are still in contact and have not committed to any future decisions."
The source also added, "They are happy doing it this way and will see what happens."
