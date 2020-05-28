27 Things Helping Us Through Quarantine

We love these items, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Like many of you out there, most of us here at E! have been working from home for the past several months. We've shared what we've been watching and listening to, so now we're revealing what we've been buying.

From meal kits to sore muscle saviors and beyond, keep scrolling for the items and services keeping E! editors productive, calm and even happy during these times.