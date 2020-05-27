Hilary Duff and Her Cheaper By the Dozen Co-Stars Just Recreated These Iconic Scenes

Talk about a blast from the past!
Hilary Duff and numerous members of the Cheaper By the Dozen cast are recreating iconic moments from their famous film for a good cause.
While the entire group wasn't able to reunite, they did their best by each donning similar-looking outfits to that of their onscreen characters and striking a pose that matches one of their scenes. The result is a nostalgia-inducing video that was shared by Hilary, Bonnie Hunt, Alyson Stoner and more to their respective social media accounts.
They each captioned the video, "Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. #wearefamily."
Fans of the franchise began to whisper about a potential reunion when Alyson Stoner, who played Sarah Baker, tweeted, "What if I told you the Bakers have something else cooking for you all next week....?!"
This is the first time that the movie family has teamed up for a project since the sequel to Cheaper By the Dozen came out in 2005.
Since then, a few of the cast members have met up and reminisced of their days on the set. Megan York and Kevin Schmidt, who played Kim and Henry respectively, reunited last September in New York City.
Hilary Duff has been unable to reunite with some of the crew, but she's been busy with filming her Lizzie McGuire reboot. Though the coronavirus has put things on hold, she and her Disney family did a virtual table read of one of their most popular episodes, which is well worth watching.
In addition, the star has a lot going on, what with being a mother-of-two. She and husband Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks in 2018, and got married in 2019.
Nowadays, her hours are consumed by homeschooling and backyard hangouts, along with the occasional makeup session with her 8-year-old son Luca. But, as Hilary said in a Mother's Day post, "These kids make me utterly exhausted and I wouldn't want it any other way."
To donate to #NoKidHungry, click here!