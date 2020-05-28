Here's Something to Cheer For: See the Cast of Bring It On Then and Now

Universal/Beacon/Kobal/Shutterstock; Getty Images

Five years after her movie debut in Clueless as Summer, Bilderback played bitchy but ultimately harmless Whitney, who eventually proves to be a team player.

Bring It On was her biggest movie but she has steadily worked in film and TV, including a recurring role as Heather on Dawson's Creek, followed by House, Heroes, Cold Case, Numb3rs, Castle, The Mentalist, Bones, NCIS: New Orleans and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. An expert in martial arts as well as a trained dancer, Bilderback has done all of her own stunts through the years.

Jenny Han, author of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before books, wrote in a 2018 New York Times essay that she feels that, if Bilderback were coming up now, she'd be the lead in more projects. "She'd be the star of a teen movie, because I would make it my mission to write one for her," Han wrote.

Bilderback, who is Korean-American, told Huffington Post in 2018, "The majority of the roles that I've portrayed have been roles that were either intended for Caucasian actresses or the ethnicity wasn't specified. So for me, I got lucky in the sense of I wasn't really typecast as just an Asian actress. And I think a lot of that had to do with the timing. I was one of the first. It was like me, Lucy Liu, Lindsay Price and one or two other actresses who are still working today."

Asked what it was like continuing to audition at that point in her career, Bilderback (who read for Crazy Rich Asians but didn't get it) replied, "I've always been very fortunate. I've always worked. But it's, for me personally, getting to the next level that I thought I would have already been at by now.

"Because I've always been a contender. I was always getting down to the wire, and politics have been a speed bump. Here I would be a contender for a lead role in something, whether it be a TV show or a great role in a big movie, and there would already be an offer out to a star name, or they went with a different ethnicity. And then it's funny, because this year has been a really beautiful, big breakthrough year for me because I returned to writing. I wrote a half-hour, single-camera sitcom pilot, kind of loosely about my life, really. I'm also producing now. I'm producing my first feature film. I had to realize, 'Oh, wait a minute, there's than one way of becoming a successful actress and reaching the success that I've always known I was meant to reach, other than just through auditioning."