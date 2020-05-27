Brittany Murphy's Mysterious Death Revisited in Shocking New Special

The death of Brittany Murphy is one Hollywood will never forget.

It's hard to believe that it's been more than 10 years since the actress passed away at the age of 32.

And while many pop culture fans will remember the day when they learned the Clueless and 8 Mile star was pronounced dead after going into full cardiac arrest, mystery still appears to surround the sudden passing of Brittany.

Earlier this week, Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery premiered giving fans a fresh look at the case that captivated so many. And while many of the details have been previously reported, it quickly reminds fans why this star's passing and the aftermath has been so fascinating.

From the family's interesting dynamics to Brittany's unique relationship with husband Simon Monjack, Investigation Discovery tries to answer all your burning questions.

For those who missed out, you can stream the special online now. Or see all the shocking highlights below.