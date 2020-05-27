Brittany Murphy's Mysterious Death Revisited in Shocking New Special

The death of Brittany Murphy is one Hollywood will never forget.
It's hard to believe that it's been more than 10 years since the actress passed away at the age of 32.
And while many pop culture fans will remember the day when they learned the Clueless and 8 Mile star was pronounced dead after going into full cardiac arrest, mystery still appears to surround the sudden passing of Brittany.
Earlier this week, Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery premiered giving fans a fresh look at the case that captivated so many. And while many of the details have been previously reported, it quickly reminds fans why this star's passing and the aftermath has been so fascinating.
From the family's interesting dynamics to Brittany's unique relationship with husband Simon Monjack, Investigation Discovery tries to answer all your burning questions.
For those who missed out, you can stream the special online now. Or see all the shocking highlights below.
Simon and Brittany's Whirlwind Romance: After unsuccessful relationships with Hollywood stars including Eminem and Ashton Kutcher, Brittany meets Simon while working on a 2006 movie project. According to Simon's own mother, sparks flew immediately. "'She's an amazing woman and I'm falling for her right now,'" Linda Monjack recalled her son sharing before discussing the wedding. "It was done really quickly. I didn't know until after the marriage but I know Simon was positive so I accepted that."
Warning Signs?: After getting into a relationship with Simon, some in Brittany's circle saw a decline in her career. According to the special, her talent team dropped her and doors started to close on her partly because of her behavior. In addition, she was only getting low budget movies and roles that would have been beneath her in the past. "Many connect Brittany's diminished career to a change in her life," the show's narrator stated.
Autopsy Results: When the final results of the autopsy were released, many were surprised to learn it was a combination of pneumonia, anemia and an overdose of over-the-counter meds. According to coroner Ed Winter, her death may have been prevented if she simply went to the doctor or hospital earlier.
Clearing His Name: After Brittany's death, Simon appeared on Larry King Live to clear his name. In the interview, he referred to himself as a rabbi and not a doctor. He also claimed that he didn't want an autopsy performed on Brittany because of "her pristine body that was curvy in all the right places."
Simon's Untimely Passing: Five months after Brittany's death, Simon too passes away. His cause of death is acute pneumonia and anemia—same as Brittany. Her mom Sharon Murphy believes Simon died of a broken heart.
Investigate More or Less: At one point, Brittany's father suspected foul play. As a result, he hired a forensic pathologist who believed it was too unusual for a Hollywood star to die like this. When the pathologist wants to run more tests, Brittany's mother denies them saying she doesn't want the body exhumed. The actress' father eventually gives up. According to the special, it's too late to investigate further because too much time has gone by leaving Brittany's body decomposed. The Los Angeles Coroner's Office stands by its initial report and says the case is closed.