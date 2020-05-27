All the Details on Ana de Armas' "Sweet" Bond With Ben Affleck's Kids

Related : Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Are Instagram Official!

It looks like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are still going strong.

An insider tells E! News the 32-year-old actress "has brought a lot of joy" into the 47-year-old actor's life and that "everything between them is very positive."

"She supports his sobriety and has really helped him stay on track," the insider says. "She is loving, caring and fun. They are always laughing and making each other smile. Ben is extremely happy with her...Everything seems to work between them, and it's been a long time since he has fallen hard like this."

In fact, the Argo star has introduced the Knives Out celeb to his kids—Violet, 14; Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8—whom he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner.

"Ana loves kids and couldn't wait to meet them and spend time with them," the insider said. "She knows how much they mean to Ben and so she was anxious to be a part of that. She is very sweet and kind to the kids. They immediately warmed up to her and like her a lot. They are all comfortable together and she's very nurturing. Everything has worked out very well."