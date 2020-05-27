The Sweet Way Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Stayed Connected While Quarantining Apart

Related : Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari "Love" Quarantine

Loneliness ain't killing Sam Asghari and Britney Spears no more.

Though the superstar decided to self-quarantine following a trip home to Louisiana, she has recently reunited with her longtime love. But even apart, they found sweet ways to stay connected.

"When we were not together, it was just like when I was on a project or away from her," Asghari exclusively told Jason Kennedy during an Instagram Live for In the Room. "I trained with her for workouts via FaceTime. It went great."

While their time apart felt like "a lifetime," according to the "Toxic" singer, the duo are now relishing in their endless time together spent playing cards, swimming in the pool and watching movies. "We play a lot of tennis—she's very competitive," the fitness guru says. "I think she's trained before to be a professional tennis player. That's how good she is. She's a natural athlete."