Adam Sandler Celebrates Class of 2020 With the Most Relatable Graduation Story

Adam Sandler is showing his support for the class of 2020.

On Wednesday, the Uncut Gems star took to social media to give graduates that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic a heartwarming shout-out. Using a throwback photo of himself in his graduation best, Sandler reminded students that their hard work was worth it and shared a hilarious-yet-relatable anecdote.

"Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020," he tweeted. "Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve the respect. Sorry it's a rough time to be graduating, but you know what I did the night of my high school graduation?"

In a second tweet, he continued, "I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like you're doing now. Then the fun began."