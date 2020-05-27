Miley Cyrus Gives Boyfriend Cody Simpson a Matching Mohawk

Miley Cyrus just gave Cody Simpson a new 'do.

The 27-year-old singer posted a photo of herself giving the 23-year-old artist a fresh haircut. The pic also gave fans a look at her rockin' style.

"Matching mohawks," the "Slide Away" star wrote alongside the pic. 

Cyrus has debuted a few looks over these past months. In January, she posted a picture of her "modern mullet."

"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," hairstylist Sally Hershberger told E! News in November after she first made the chop. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy."

Then, last week, Cyrus shared a photo of her new pixie mullet. In fact, her mom, Tish Cyrus, was the one to trim her tresses—with a little virtual help from Hershberger. The mother-daughter duo even shared a video of the process with Vogue

"I trained Tish well ;)," Hershberger wrote on Instagram.

Photos

Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson a Makeover

Cyrus and Simpson aren't the only stars to play around with new styles while social distancing. To see more celebrity at-home hair transformations, check out the gallery.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

Dwyane Wade

Instagram

Dwyane Wade

The NBA star shows off his fiery red hair on social media over the weekend. "When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post that revealed his major transformation.

Miley Cyrus, Hair

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

The superstar singer debuted her pixie mullet on Instagram Story. To achieve her new look, Miley's go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked Tish Cyrus through the process via FaceTime.

Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Taylor Swift

The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.

Jamie Lynn Sigler

Instagram

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Chris Lane

Instagram

Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Pink Hair

Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Ryan Reynolds, Ponytail

Instagram

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Pauly D.

Twitter

Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Chris Noth

Instagram

Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Carson Daly, Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Armie Hammer, Transformation, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Hilary Duff, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Casey Cott, Corey Cott, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Rosalia, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Ariana Grande, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Blake Shelton, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Tamera Mowry, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Maluma, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

To read about more celebrity at-home haircuts, click here and here.

