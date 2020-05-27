All the Must-Have Items From QVC and HSN's Beauty With Benefits Shopping Event

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who's ready to shop for a great cause?!

QVC and HSN's annual Beauty With Benefits shopping event is almost here and everyone's invited to purchase a few fabulous beauty products where 80% of the purchase price will benefit the Cancer and Careers organization.

G by Giuliana designer and breast cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic is one of the many supporters who is looking forward to picking up fantastic products for an even better cause.

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I learned how important it is to have support. I felt my bravest when I felt supported. With the right help, I was able to work and feel like myself again," Giuliana told E! News exclusively. "That is why the work of Cancer and Careers is so important, especially in today's challenging times, they support people trying to work again after a cancer diagnosis which is oftentimes an integral part of recovery process. I am proud to be a part of this Beauty with Benefits event and to help to raise awareness for such an important cause."