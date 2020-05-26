Kate Middleton Feels ''Exhausted and Trapped'' After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit: Report

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, it looks as though the royal world is caving in on Kate Middleton.

In a cover story for Tatler magazine, royal insiders claim that the Duchess of Cambridge is feeling "exhausted and trapped."

According to a reported friend of Middleton, Tatler states that, "Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

As the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to her "normal" daily life and royal duties, Middleton has taken on the extra work head on.

But per the royal insiders speaking to Tatler, this began far before the health crisis and started when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called it quits on their royal life.

"Meghan and Harry have been so selfish," says a friend of Prince William and Middleton to the publication. "William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous."