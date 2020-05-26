90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined's Fernanda Shows the World Her Date with Clay Harbor

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined features veterans of the TLC reality franchise giving viewers insight into their new normal while many shelter in place due to the spread of the coronavirus. The cast members self-tape themselves, showing what their lives look like now. For 90 Day Fiancé season six star Fernanda her new normal includes Zoom dates with The Bachelorette contestant and footballer Clay Harbor.
Fernanda, 22, who married Jonathan and has since divorced him, said "I feel free" now that chapter is closed. She lives in Chicago with another model roommate Venessa, and the two do their best to keep up their profiles on social media since the modeling gigs have dried up. According to Fernanda, she came in contact with Clay, 32, before the coronavirus pandemic, but she wasn't ready to date. Her desire to get back out there happened to coincide with a pandemic.
On their date, the two ate dinner, discussed kids, flirted and danced.
Meanwhile…
Tiffany and Ronald
It's been six months since they were together. There's been a lot of strife between the two, but Tiffany said, "We've gotten past it." Ronald, a gambling addict, had a relapse, but came clean. Still, Tiffany said she has trust issues because of his lying and gambling addiction. They had a marriage counseling session online and attempted to work through their issues. The visa process is on hold due to the pandemic, and another wrinkle: Tiffany works as a makeup artist. She's been out of work.
Jesse
After living in New York, Jesse returned to Amsterdam where he's staying at a hotel for the creature comforts he was used to in the United States. Jesse showed himself calling his mom and delivering groceries to the son of a friend who was battling coronavirus. Alone in Amsterdam, Jesse said the new life is "very, very lonely and sad."
Rachel and Jon
Quarantine hasn't really changed anything for this Before the 90 Days couple. Jon still lives in the United Kingdom and Rachel in the United States, they've been living online for the last four years. The visa process was underway when the pandemic hit, but Rachel lost her job and now requires a co-sponsor to get Jon over. She said she wasn't comfortable asking her family, so she asked a friend.
Larry and Jenny
Life for this Before the 90 Days couple has changed. Jenny was working in a nail salon, which has since shuttered, so she spends her days Jenny singing karaoke outside their RV. Larry said his hours in the restaurant industry kept getting cut. While others have fled or been turned away from the RV park they call home, Larry and Jenny were allowed to stay as longtime residents.
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.