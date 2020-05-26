How Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Became Powerful Advocates for Mental Health

For many, Mental Health Awareness Month feels different this year.

With the Coronavirus pandemic impacting the lives of millions of Americans, many organizations are seeing an increase in demand for resources that help with anxiety, depression and other elements of mental health.

But one thing that has stayed the same is Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell's commitment in giving fans a honest look at their own personal struggles on and off Teen Mom OG.

"As humans, we need interaction with people. We're kind of hard-wired that way and being home all the time and feeling isolated is a scary thing," Catelynn shared with E! News exclusively. "I can see why that could be a huge factor in people's mental heath. I think it's a good thing that people are calling hotlines and reaching out because there are things and people out there that can help you."

Tyler added, "Resources are out there and this pandemic has kind of pushed people to realize there are other options out there."