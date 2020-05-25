Morgan Wallen Apologizes After Getting Arrested Outside Kid Rock's Bar

Morgan Wallen had quite the Memorial Day weekend.

The country singer known for hit songs like "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You" is apologizing following his arrest in Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Tennessean, Morgan got kicked out of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse Saturday night for allegedly "kicking glass items."

Once he made it onto the streets, police allege Morgan got into verbal fights with passerby's. "Officers gave (Wallen) several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused to walk away," the arrest warrant stated, according to The Tennessean.

He was ultimately arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

"Hey y'all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," Morgan shared on Twitter. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."