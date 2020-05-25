Morgan Wallen Apologizes After Getting Arrested Outside Kid Rock's Bar

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 25, 2020 4:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Morgan Wallen, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/WireImage

Morgan Wallen had quite the Memorial Day weekend.

The country singer known for hit songs like "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You" is apologizing following his arrest in Nashville. 

According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Tennessean, Morgan got kicked out of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse Saturday night for allegedly "kicking glass items."

Once he made it onto the streets, police allege Morgan got into verbal fights with passerby's. "Officers gave (Wallen) several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused to walk away," the arrest warrant stated, according to The Tennessean.

He was ultimately arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. 

"Hey y'all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," Morgan shared on Twitter. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

He continued, "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y'all."

Morgan Wallen, Instagram

Morgan Wallen / Instagram

Morgan is scheduled to face the misdemeanor charges in court this July.

And for those wondering if there's any bad blood between Kid Rock and the country singer, it's safe to say that based on Morgan's post, it's all good.

"Fresh out," Morgan wrote while posing next to Kid Rock. "Out on bail," Diplo would write in the comments section.

Like many country artists, Morgan was expected to go on tour this summer. In fact, he was slated to hit the road with Luke Bryan

But because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the former contestant of The Voice is rescheduling shows for future dates. 

"This right here is no doubt the best part of having all of this unexpected time away from the road," Morgan recently shared on Instagram when hanging out with his family. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kid Rock , Legal , Arrests , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.