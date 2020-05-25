Sailor Brinkley Cook Reminds Fans to "Appreciate Yourself" in Candid Post on Body Dysmorphia

Sailor Brinkley Cook wants you to love yourself!

At 21 years old, Christie Brinkley's daughter may have a picture-perfect life on social media. But in a new Instagram post, the model is getting real about perfection online and how it's simply unrealistic.

"I'm so f--king sick and tired of the Photoshop. I've been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I'm not as skinny as I once was," she shared. "The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong."

Sailor continued, "As I come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the ‘control' I felt I once had over it has been completely stripped away from me. Hormones, emotions, growing pains. I go on Instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look ‘perfect'…shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And I compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body?"