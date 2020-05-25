Sailor Brinkley Cook Reminds Fans to "Appreciate Yourself" in Candid Post on Body Dysmorphia

Sailor Brinkley Cook / Instagram
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 25, 2020 4:01 PM
Sailor Brinkley Cook / Instagram
Sailor Brinkley Cook wants you to love yourself!
At 21 years old, Christie Brinkley's daughter may have a picture-perfect life on social media. But in a new Instagram post, the model is getting real about perfection online and how it's simply unrealistic.
"I'm so f--king sick and tired of the Photoshop. I've been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I'm not as skinny as I once was," she shared. "The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong."
Sailor continued, "As I come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the ‘control' I felt I once had over it has been completely stripped away from me. Hormones, emotions, growing pains. I go on Instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look ‘perfect'…shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And I compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body?"
Through some introspection, Sailor has learned to focus more on a healthy lifestyle that includes delicious food, regular workouts and feeling grateful.
"I am so f--king LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life. I'm so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of," she shared. "So as most 21st century girls would do, I'm putting this out there on Instagram declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn't always look ‘pleasant' (whatever the f--k that means) and I am 100% imperfect human."
She continued, "And I'm proud as hell of my body! If you're out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You're body is so magical. That's all. Have a nice day."
The post quickly went viral with fans and followers of all ages applauding Sailor for her candidness and honesty.
In fact, the self-proclaimed "daydreamer" shared some of her favorite comments that prove her message resonated with many.
"I needed to hear that. I'm talented, loving and I have gained weight, hear me roar," one follower wrote. Another user shared, "Beauty and strength come from within…please remember that the majority of us are decent, loving and non-judgmental. Ignore the rest and enjoy life."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?