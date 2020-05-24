Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and More Play Golf Match to Raise Funds for Coronavirus Relief

by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., May. 24, 2020 2:59 PM
Four athletic titans took to the green this afternoon to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Each pair features a legendary golfer and NFL quarterback: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning are taking on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
The Match: Champions for Charity is currently underway at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida and can be seen on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.
Unlike a usual match, none of the stars are competing to bring home the big bucks.
However, WarnerMedia and the players have collectively agreed to make a $10 million dollar donation to a variety of organizations including the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and more. On top of that initial donation, the event will be raising money as viewers are encouraged to donate.
In a Zoom conference with sportscaster Ernie Johnson promoting the event, Tom Brady busted chops and gave some insight into the match.
"I actually thought I was going to be Tiger's partner," Brady joked. "But then Peyton's dad called and switched the teams, so Phil and I decided to get together and see if we can take them on. I'm excited to get out there, my golf probably isn't as good as it was at one point, but I've got a good partner."
"I'll be honest, I never played Tom very well on his home turf," Manning later joke about their football rivalry. "So, maybe this is considered a neutral site. I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much, Indianapolis, Denver, Boston... after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts."
