Prince William Says Having Kids Brought Back Emotions of Princess Diana's Death

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., May. 24, 2020 10:50 AM
Prince William is opening up about fatherhood.
The Duke of Cambridge recently got candid and refreshingly honest about being a dad to his and Kate Middleton's three kids: Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (5) and Prince Louis (2).
For him, he explained that being a father is both rewarding and "one of the scariest" in his life. He also opened up about how having children brought back memories and old wounds of his mother, Princess Diana's death.
Speaking in a new documentary, Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, the 37-year-old royal sat down with former soccer player Marvin Sordell to talk about parenting and the many ways it can impact one's life.
"I became a dad in 2017 for the first time and it was the hardest time in my life," Marvin shares with Prince William in the documentary. "I found it really, really tough."
The soccer star explains that he grew up without a father and that affected him when he became a first-time parent. "I really struggled with my emotions at that time," he expresses.
When asked how he deals with the pressures of fatherhood and how he copes with his mental health, Prince William opened up.
"I can relate to what you're saying," the Duke of Cambridge says. "Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is."
He adds, "I agree with you and think when you've been through something traumatic in life—your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger—your emotions come back in leaps and bounds."
BBC
The 37-year-old points out that having kids is a "different phase in life," so when you've lost someone or don't have someone close to you around, it's challenging.
"There's no one there to kind of help you," he goes on. "I definitely find it very, at times, overwhelming. Me and Catherine, we support each other and we go through those moments together. We evolve and learn together."
"But I do agree with you," he continues. "Emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don't ever expect or that maybe you think you've dealt with. I can relate to what you're saying about children coming along. It's one of the most amazing moments of life but it's also one of the scariest."
The documentary will air on Thursday, May 28, on BBC One in the U.K.
