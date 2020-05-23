Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh's Latest Grey's Anatomy Tribute Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Kate Walsh and Ellen Pompeo are making us relive one of the most iconic Grey's Anatomy scenes.

It's been 15 years since Grey's Anatomy mastermind Shonda Rhimes introduced Addison Montgomery, played by Walsh, into our lives to disrupt the new romance forming between Meredith Grey, played by Pompeo, and Derek Sheperd, played by Patrick Dempsey.

On Friday, the two actresses took to social media to pay tribute to the season one finale season that catapulted the iconic rivalry between Addison and Meredith in the show.

"Unreal that today marks 15 years ago to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband," Walsh shared on Twitter, alongside a video of the 1-minute clip, tagging Pompeo and Dempsey.

As fans may recall, this was the moment that McDreamy's two love interests first met.

"Hi, I'm Addison Sheperd," Walsh's character says meeting Meredith. "And you must be the woman who's been screwing my husband."