We're Going to Have to Wait Until 2021 For the Gossip Girl Reboot

Sorry, Upper East Siders. That Gossip Girl reboot is going to have to wait.

HBO Max's cheif content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed to Vulture today that the new Gossip Girl has not started shooting yet, and won't be ready for any release date in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"They hadn't even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll," he said, meaning the show won't be ready to premiere until 2021.

Pretty much all Hollywood productions were shut down due to concerns over the coronavirus, and few if any have restarted. The CW even pushed their entire fall line-up to January, hoping production can resume around September.

HBO Max launches next week and was originally going to have the Friends reunion special available upon launch, but the special never got filmed before coronavirus became too big of a concern, and it will also have to wait. However, we will finally be able to rewatch all of Friends in quarantine thanks to the entire series being available on the new service.