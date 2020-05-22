The Best Finds From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., May. 22, 2020 4:13 PM

If you're in the market for furniture, don't miss out on Wayfair's epic Memorial Day sale. They're offering up to 70% off, plus they have a limited time flash deals section where you can score extra discounts before the time runs out.

Below, shop our best finds from with sale, with extra items from the fan-favorite Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair line.

Read

You Can't Miss These Finds From Kohl's Epic Memorial Day Sale

Boddie Striped Handmade Cotton Beige Area Rug

We love the texture of this beige area rug with black tassels. Place it in your living room or bedroom. 

$216
$82 Wayfair
Dillon Garment Rack

If you need clothing storage, look no further than this garment rack. It has wood shelves for that mixed material look. 

$90
$85 Wayfair
Mezzo Armchair

Add a French country feel with this solid wood armchair. It has a traditional nailhead trim.

$340
$230 Wayfair
KitchenAid Classic Plus 10 Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

If you've always wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer, here's your shot. It has 10 speeds and comes in a white that matches any kitchen.

$350
$220 Wayfair
Toccata Linen Windsor Back Arm Chair in Beige

We're obsessed with these special dining chairs in a whitewashed hue. The caned back is super on-trend.

$410
$325 Wayfair
Keystone Desk Lamp

Who says your desk lamp has to be basic? This option makes a statement.

$50
$37 Wayfair
Parthenon Driftwood Gray Wood Cheval Mirror

This freestanding full-length mirror adds a touch of glam. It has a wood frame covered in linen with nail-head accents.

$777
$510 Wayfair
Emma Oval Coffee Table

Add some midcentury flair with this coffee table. Its legs come in a gold finish.

$448
$147 Wayfair
Conley Right Hand Facing Sectional

This neutral sectional will fit into your space perfectly. It comes with five accent pillows for you to play around with.

$1,690
$1,500 Wayfair
Lyra Standard Bed

How beautiful is this solid pine wood bed? We love the attention to detail, from its scalloped base to its arched top.

$500
$380 Wayfair

Looking for more Memorial Day deals? These are the best sales from A to Z.

