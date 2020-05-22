Here's Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2020

Need something to watch next month? HBO Max has plenty of options.

With the launch of the latest streaming service (and new home of Friends) set for May 27, fans can add another TV and movie destination to their entertainment arsenal just in time to kick off a new month. And, while the coronavirus pandemic wages on, it's coming just in time to help make social distancing a bit more fun.

Judging by the lengthy list of titles, you won't be bored. The finales of Insecure Season 4 and I Know This Much Is True as well as the premiere of the I'll Be Gone in the Dark docuseries are just a few of the many highly anticipated drops on HBO Max for June, as are an array of beloved films, from Splendor in the Grass to Magic Mike and Elf. And, as its own platform, HBO Max is also set to debut more of its own original programming, including the kids reality competition show, Karma.

Needless to say, all that's left for you to do is grab a blanket and a bowl of popcorn and press play.

For the complete list of what's coming to HBO Max in June, just keep scrolling!