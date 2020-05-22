Kristen Bell Defends Daughter Delta From "Humiliating" Diaper Comments

Kristen Bell is standing up to the mommy-shamers out there.

On Friday, the Frozen star responded to backlash she had received on Twitter after revealing that she and Dax Shepard's 5-year-old daughter Delta wears diapers at night on #Momsplaining. After the episode aired, one Twitter user found the topic to be "humiliating" for the couple's youngest child and criticized her decision to publicize it.

"Why would @KristenBell relate this humiliating fact about her child, along with identifying details like her name?" the fan wrote. "Delta may not know about this yet, but she will: In the middle of a pandemic during her delicate formative years, her mom told the world she was still in diapers."

Coming to her daughter's defense, the mom of two tweeted back, "I also dont think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologize for. Xo."