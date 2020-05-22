Kim Kardashian's "Quarantine Workout" Bikini Is Heating Up Instagram

Gym class is now in session!

Kim Kardashian gave fans an inside look into her "quarantine workout" set-up with a steamy post on Instagram. Showing off her toned physique in a brown leopard print bikini, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who switched up her classic brunette strands for a shorter blonde ‘do, can be seen leaning against a Stairmaster from her home gym as she gives the camera a sultry stare. To complete the look, Kim also paired the racy swimwear set with a pair of chunky brown sneakers.

"Quarantine Workout," she captioned the post, which also featured a close-up shot of her high-cut bikini.

As she continues to practice social distancing, Kim has been playing dress-up on Instagram and treating fans to some amazing looks. To announce the launch of her SKIMS Summer Mesh collection, she suited up in a nude loungewear set and heels as a sneak peek. Still sporting her blonde hair, the mom of four also shared a snap of herself wearing a matching lingerie set and crotchless pants, captioning the post: "All dressed up with nowhere to go."