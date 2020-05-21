Shop These Impressive Grad Gifts Under $50

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's graduation season, and you don't want to skip out on giving them a gift. If you're working with a budget, we have some great gift ideas that all ring up under $50 but will still leave them impressed.

From jewelry to flowers, we have the perfect options for him or her below for you to shop from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.