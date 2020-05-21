See How Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox and More Stars Are Celebrating Red Nose Day 2020

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 21, 2020 4:31 PM
Red Nose Day is on a mission to end child poverty.
This Is Us co-stars Mandy Mooreand Justin Hartley will host NBC's sixth Red Nose Day special, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST/PST. This year's telecast is especially important, as funds raised will directly benefit those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
"With millions of families under increased economic stress due to illness, lost jobs and business closures, and schools being shut down, the mission of the Red Nose Day campaign is more urgent than ever to ensure that vulnerable children have access to food, housing, health care, education and more," NBC said in a press release.
Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott, Courteney Cox, Ben Stiller and Jack Black will kick things off with a special episode of Celebrity Escape Room at 8 p.m., followed by the star-studded variety show.
Get a sneak peek at the celebs taking part Red Nose Day 2020 in our gallery below!
Want to get involved? Check out more from Red Nose Day here.
