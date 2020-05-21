You Can't Miss These Finds From Kohl's Epic Memorial Day Sale

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 21, 2020 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Memorial Day sales are upon us, and our wallets can't catch a break. Kohl's has some amazing deals that we just can't pass up. On top of having a large sale section of clothing, home items and more, you can now take an extra $10 off a purchase of $25 or more using the promo code SERVICE10 and take an extra 20% off furniture, patio items, outdoor tabletop pieces and mattresses using the code REFRESH20. 

Below, shop our best finds from the sale.

Read

10 Jaw-Dropping Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Sonoma Goods for Life Blonde Wicker Swivel Egg Chair

This swivel egg chair is a must-have statement piece for your yard this summer. You can't beat that deal.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$1,000
$480 Kohl's
Fila Sport Core Bike Shorts

Bike shorts are totally on trend and you can test out the look at an affordable price point in these Fila shorts. They're made of a moisture-wicking fabric that's great for working out.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$30
$20 Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad Ruffle Wrap Dress

A sweet new summer dress is a great addition to your closet. We adore the petite floral print of this one.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$50
$37 Kohl's
Nike Strappy Low Impact Sports Bra

We love the strappy details of this sports bra that's available in eight different colors. It's meant for low-impact work-outs like yoga.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$35
$26 Kohl's
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Get more bang for your buck out of this toaster oven that doubles an an air fryer. Air frying offers great flavor without all the added calories of oil.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$250 Kohl's
Simply Vera Vera Wang Supima Cotton 600 Thread Count Sheet Set in Seaglass

Sheet sets are a necessity that runs quite pricey, so it's always great to snag a deal. We love the summery seaglass hue of this supima cotton set.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$120
$90 Kohl's
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Bagless Vacuum

Dyson ball vacuums are a fan favorite for their lightweight design. Here's your chance to snag a deal on one to get your house squeaky clean.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$400
$300 Kohl's
iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum

Speaking of cleaning, if you're like us, you've always wanted a Roomba. Take the hard work out of vacuuming thanks to this deal on the robot.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$400
$330 Kohl's
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Enjoy hot or iced coffee thanks to this Keurig. It's a great buy if you live alone and don't want to brew a whole pot.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$220
$170 Kohl's
NutriBullet 600W Nutrient Extractor Blender

You can't beat this deal on a NutriBullet blender. You'll get tons of use out of it.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$80
$60 Kohl's
Nike Flex Experience Run 9 Women's Running Shoes

These Nikes will match any outfit and are great for runs. You should replace your running shoes every year, so quick, snatch up these!

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$65
$49 Kohl's
Adidas Adilette Aqua Women's Slide Sandals

A simple pair of slides is great for wearing around the house or to the pool, and reviewers love this classic option. It can't ever hurt to have a pair of these around.

E-Comm: Kohl's Memorial Day Sale
$25
$19 Kohl's

Ready for more sale finds? Shop the best deals from Pier 1's huge closing sale and the best Memorial Day sale home finds.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Shoes , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion , Shop Sales , Shop Home
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.