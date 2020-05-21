Woman Involved In Hagen Mills' Attempted Murder-Suicide Says She ''Prepared to Die''

Actor Hagen Mills shot ex-girlfriend Erica Price before turning the gun on himself, Price's mother reveals in a new interview.

Two days after Mills, whose credits included Baskets and Swedish Dicks, died in an attempted murder-suicide in Kentucky, Tammy Green-Price tells The Daily Mail she witnessed the terrifying incident and even "prepared to die" while protecting the couple's 4-year-old daughter.

According to Green-Price, Mills forcefully entered her home and tied her arms with duct tape as he waited for Erica to come home. Upon her arrival, Green-Price says Mills shot her daughter at point-blank range. Authorities previously confirmed to E! News that Erica had suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and chest, but was able to identify the 34-year-old star as the shooter.

"I thought I was next," Green-Price recalls. "But the baby was behind me and my only real thought was to shield her. I somehow managed to nudge her down on the couch then closed my eyes and prepared to die."