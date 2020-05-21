Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Sends Support to Mackenzie McKee Following Split

Catelynn Lowell is sending her support to Mackenzie McKee.

Earlier this week, the Teen Mom OG star accused her husband Josh McKee of being unfaithful and cheating. As a result, she was ready to walk away from the relationship for good.

"People have tried to tell me for years Josh doesn't love me and I just made excuses for him," she shared in a Facebook post captured by fans. "But today is the day I walk away. Pray for me, that I can function, feel worthy again and find hope. Pray for my kids, I always wanted my family to work so they don't have to live in two different houses. I was 100% committed to Josh and so much I don't understand."

In addition to thousands of viewers and fans offering their support, Mackenzie's co-star also expressed her hurt over the situation.

"I feel bad for her and I hope she can stay strong during this and make the decisions that she feels like she needs to make for herself and for her kids," Catelynn shared with E! News exclusively. "It's really hard, what's she's going through. I cannot even imagine."