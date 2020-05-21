Matt Lauer Spotted With "Hatred" Tattoo After Slamming Ronan Farrow's Reporting

Matt Lauer appears to be making a statement with his new tattoo.

Earlier this week, the former Today show co-host was spotted driving in Sag Harbor near New York City. And while this is a rare spotting for the journalist, what fans are really talking about is the ink job on his arm.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Matt drove around town while wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and a white button-down that showcased his new tattoo. The ink read, "Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in."

While many are trying to decipher the meaning and message, theories have already started popping up online. Some pointed out that the quote was repeated by former Senator Alan Simpson during his eulogy for the late President George H.W. Bush.

"You would have wanted [Bush] on your side. He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in," Senator Alan shared during his speech. "The most decent and honorable man I ever met was my friend George Bush."