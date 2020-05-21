Parents Can Relate to Prince William's Dinnertime Struggle With His Kids

Ever struggle with getting your kids to eat their dinner? You're not alone.

Prince William got real about a relatable parenting challenge during a recent call with the PEEK Project.

During the chat, the organization's community chef, Charlie Farrally, joked the "hardest time is dinner time."

"It depends what's on the table though, Charlie," the Duke of Cambridge said. "If the parents put on something that the children love, dinner time goes very well. But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game."

As fans are well aware, the 37-year-old royal shares three children with Kate Middleton: Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte; 5 and Prince Louis, 2. The couple has commented on their kids' favorite foods before. For instance, the Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly revealed her kids love everything from olives to beetroot. She's also cooked with her little ones and has allegedly made everything from pizza dough to cheesy pasta. Although, William has made a few jokes about her cooking before. Of course, like many families, they also occasionally order takeout.