Lana Del Rey Fires Back at Critics Who Claim She's "Glamorizing Abuse"

Lana Del Rey has a few words for her critics.

The 34-year-old singer shut down accusations she's "glamorizing abuse" in an open note posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating etc—can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money—or whatever I want without being crucified or saying I'm glamorizing abuse????" she wrote.

The six-time Grammy nominee then stated she's "fed up with female writers and alt singers" who claim she glamorizes abuse "when in reality" she's "just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world."

"With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last 10 years I think it's pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I've set women back hundreds of years," Del Rey continued. "Let this be clear, I'm not not a feminist—but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me—the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes—the kind of woman who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women."