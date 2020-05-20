Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler List Their Nashville Mansion for $5 Million

Home is no longer where the heart is.

Not only are Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari working to resolve their divorce, but now it's time to say goodbye to their picturesque Nashville home. The couple acquired the scenic 8.5-acre humble abode back in 2012 for $5.3 million and listened it for sale in 2018 for a whopping $7.9 million.

Now, Cutler and Cavallari are selling the 25-room house for a little under $5 million.

The Mediterranean-style home, which was built in 2007, is almost 20,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half baths. Their former home also features a movie theater room, a large kitchen and an outdoor eating area.

The news of their listing comes a day after the 33-year-old announced on Monday that her hit E! show would not be returning for a fourth season. "As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," she announced on Instagram. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."