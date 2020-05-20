I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone & These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile

If you would have told me a year ago that I would be spending my next birthday in quarantine due to an international pandemic, I never would have believed you. Birthdays in quarantine can seem daunting, especially if you live alone like me—that was the absolute icing on the (birthday) cake. But guess what? My birthday actually turned out pretty great, and that was thanks to my friends and family banding together to make it special with some awesome deliveries and gifts. 

If you want to make someone's quarantine birthday feel special, I'd say deliveries are key. Knocks on the door throughout the day with new surprises are a great distraction in between Zoom calls and FaceTimes. Below, the gifts that warmed my heart the most on my first (and hopefully last) ever quarantine birthday.

The Luna

Everyone who knows me knows that flowers are my thing—I buy myself an affordable bouquet every single week. So getting an upgraded bouquet delivered on my birthday was the perfect gift. UrbanStems has some really great bouquet options available for delivery that never look cheesy or outdated.

EComm, I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone &amp; These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile
$65 UrbanStems
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

Alcohol deliveries were also much appreciated on my birthday—you know, so that I could cheers to myself, by myself. Send a great bottle like Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio straight to their door via Saucey.

EComm, I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone &amp; These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile
$26 Saucey
Starbucks Gift Card

A gift card to a business with an open drive-thru is a fool-proof gift idea for a quarantine birthday. I got great use out of my Starbucks gift card.

EComm, I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone &amp; These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile
$25 Amazon
Ana Coin Huggies

These earrings are to die for and I loved wearing them the day of my birthday during Zoom calls and FaceTimes after receiving them from my mom.

EComm, I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone &amp; These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile
$45 Gorjana
Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Spending way more time at home made one thing clear—my coffee set-up was lacking. Getting this new coffee maker was a much-appreciated gift that I will use for years to come. I can now make coffee shop-worthy cups of joe from the comfort of my own home—and so can they if you gift them a new coffee maker.

EComm, I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone &amp; These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile
$130
$80 Kohl's
Postmates

Who doesn't like food? Sending them dinner via Postmates from their favorite restaurant is the next best thing to taking them out to eat. A friend sent me dinner from California chain Mendocino Farms—my favorite—and I thought it was a great idea.

EComm, I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone &amp; These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile
Shop @ Postmates

